Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Short Interest Update

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 4,725.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.5 days.

Shares of Genting Malaysia Berhad stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

Get Genting Malaysia Berhad alerts:

Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile

Genting Malaysia Berhad operates in the leisure and hospitality business covering theme parks, gaming, hotels, seaside resorts, and entertainment in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.