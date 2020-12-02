Gnosis Price Tops $62.97 on Major Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $69.55 million and approximately $290,407.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $62.97 or 0.00329918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00457918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars.

