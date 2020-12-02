GokuMarket Credit One Day Trading Volume Reaches $196,767.00 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GokuMarket Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001434 BTC on major exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $807,192.19 and approximately $196,767.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00459868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Token Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,950,000 tokens. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial.

GokuMarket Credit Token Trading

GokuMarket Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

