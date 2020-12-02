Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 31,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $406,151.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,756.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,595.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 337,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,040. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

