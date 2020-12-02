Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after buying an additional 978,919 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 490.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.