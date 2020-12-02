Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,919 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 522.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

