Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,914 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,127 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 856,178 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 759,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,418,000 after purchasing an additional 605,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

NYSE:XEL opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

