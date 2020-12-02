Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.55 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

