Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.76 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average is $123.42.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

