Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,588 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

