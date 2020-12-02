Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,499 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.