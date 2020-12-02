Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eaton by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,847,000 after buying an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

