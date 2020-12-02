Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Allstate by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after buying an additional 1,070,033 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in The Allstate by 410.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 964,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 42.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,257,000 after acquiring an additional 804,329 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

