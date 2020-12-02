Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,883 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,657,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ingredion by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Ingredion by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

