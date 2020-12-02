Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 19,415 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

