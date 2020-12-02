Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 26,051 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,051 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $890,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $167.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.