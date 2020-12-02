Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,325 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $68,575,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $140.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,778 shares of company stock worth $11,443,972 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.