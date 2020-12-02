Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,836,000 after purchasing an additional 432,349 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $118.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

