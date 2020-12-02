Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.86

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.86 and last traded at $122.67, with a volume of 4352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.71.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $1,541,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,159 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,211. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

