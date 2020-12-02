Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,682. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,247 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 111,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 71,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $56.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

