Harley-Davidson, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, November 30th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.