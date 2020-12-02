Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

