Head-To-Head Survey: Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) vs. Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) and Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Coca-Cola Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Primo Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola Consolidated and Primo Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Consolidated $4.83 billion 0.51 $11.38 million N/A N/A Primo Water $2.39 billion 1.02 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Consolidated and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Consolidated 1.96% 29.97% 4.63% Primo Water -5.32% 1.71% 0.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coca-Cola Consolidated and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A Primo Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

Primo Water has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.72%. Given Primo Water’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrup with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company distributes products for various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to retail stores and other outlets, which comprise food markets, institutional accounts, and vending machine outlets. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and changed its name to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. in January 2019. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

