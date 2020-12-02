Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $16.60. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV makes up 0.1% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCACU)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

