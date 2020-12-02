Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

HT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.