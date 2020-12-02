Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.60-1.78 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.44.

HPE stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

