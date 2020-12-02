Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.60-1.78 EPS.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.44.

HPE opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

