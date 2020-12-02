Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend by 98.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HPE opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

