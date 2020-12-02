Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Trading Up 5.3%

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 126,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 496,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Hexindai alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hexindai stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hexindai as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexindai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexindai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.