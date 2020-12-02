Hive Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Hive has a market cap of $57.57 million and $15.29 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000409 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 413,962,164 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

