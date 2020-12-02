HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.89.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of HMSY opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HMS by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 1,562,189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in HMS by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after buying an additional 961,701 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in HMS by 18,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 782,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after buying an additional 778,196 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HMS by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 723,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after buying an additional 578,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,215,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.