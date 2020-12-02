Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWEN opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Home Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Home Financial Bancorp alerts:

About Home Financial Bancorp

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; debit and prepaid cards; mortgage and personal lines loans; home equity line; and business financing.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.