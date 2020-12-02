Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $12.84. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hookipa Pharma shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 2,155 shares.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 502,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $251.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. Research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

