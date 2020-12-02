HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,167 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of HP worth $150,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in HP by 42.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 505,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 151,110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,117 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,289 shares of company stock worth $4,009,181 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

