Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.74. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

