Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $505.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2020 earnings at $18.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.52.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM opened at $405.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.52. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.