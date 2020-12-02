Humanscape Price Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $13,154.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CPDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00027860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00159515 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00331792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.32 or 0.00892424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00455637 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,309,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

