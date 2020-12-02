Hxro Market Capitalization Hits $35.68 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $35.68 million and approximately $258,493.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,141,316 tokens. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

Hxro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

