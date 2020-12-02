Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $210.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

