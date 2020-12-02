Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Up 6.7%

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $18.73. 294,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 326,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Immunic alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $362.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.