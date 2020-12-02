Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Impinj from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.86.

Get Impinj alerts:

NASDAQ:PI opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. Impinj has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $952.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,912,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Impinj by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 163,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Impinj by 101.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth about $1,923,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.