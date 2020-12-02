Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.89

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 86654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

