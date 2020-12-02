Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

Inogen stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 8,289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 148,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inogen by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Inogen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inogen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

