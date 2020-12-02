Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Insperity has increased its dividend by 147.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $358,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $3,366,420.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,560,479.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,510 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

