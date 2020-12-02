Insperity (NYSE:NSP) vs. Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) Financial Comparison

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Insperity alerts:

This table compares Insperity and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $4.31 billion 0.78 $151.10 million $3.70 23.62 Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.05 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -4.00

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insperity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Insperity and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 0 1 5 0 2.83 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insperity currently has a consensus target price of $87.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. Given Insperity’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Insperity is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Insperity has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insperity and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 3.58% 717.51% 10.36% Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Insperity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Insperity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insperity beats Volt Information Sciences on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; various personnel management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, the company offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; organizational planning; recruiting; employment screening; expense management; retirement; and insurance services. The company operates through 82 offices in the United States. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.