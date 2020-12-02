Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPL shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

IPL stock opened at C$13.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$22.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

