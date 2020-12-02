Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IBKR. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $958,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 30,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $1,502,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,515 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,593 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

