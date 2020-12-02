Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $230,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after buying an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,516,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,564,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,707 shares of company stock worth $7,026,070. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of ICE opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $107.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.