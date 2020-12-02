International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $218,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in International Paper by 8.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 33.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.