Internet Initiative Japan Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Internet Initiative Japan in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

